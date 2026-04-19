Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

One year after Pahalgam attack: Questions on safety in Kashmir still loom large

The images from the attack, which had spread rapidly across television and social media at the time, left a lasting impact far beyond the Valley.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 11:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 11:21 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorismPahalgam

Follow us on :

Follow Us