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One year after Pahalgam: Defining images from terror attack

The tragic Pahalgam massacre marks one year since a terrorist attack on civilians, mostly tourists, killing 26 people on April 22, 2025. A "black day" that left countless homes in despair, survivors and relatives recall a shattered dream vacation and the enduring trauma of witnessing their loved ones killed at close range, with many still hoping for justice. Amid security grid tightened across Jammu and Kashmir, from tourism losses to social stigma, the region is bearing the cost of terrorism even as most Kashmiris reject violence.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:08 IST
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Security personnel rush to the spot after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu &amp; Kashmir, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. At least 12 people suffered injuries in the attack, according to officials.

Security personnel rush to the spot after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. At least 12 people suffered injuries in the attack, according to officials.

Credit: PTI Photo

People react after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu &amp; Kashmir, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

People react after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays his respects to 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays his respects to 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Navy Lt. Vinay Narwal's wife breaks down while paying tribute to her husband after his mortal remains were brought at the cargo terminal of IGI Airport, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Indian Navy Lt. Vinay Narwal's wife breaks down while paying tribute to her husband after his mortal remains were brought at the cargo terminal of IGI Airport, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

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J&amp;K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah consoles the father of Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, in Anantnag district, Jammu &amp; Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah consoles the father of Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, in Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Wife Ayushi and other family members mourn during the last rites of Neeraj Udhwani, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Jaipur, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Wife Ayushi and other family members mourn during the last rites of Neeraj Udhwani, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Jaipur, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Tourists sit in tempo as they head towards the airport, following a suspected militant attack near south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in Srinagar April 23, 2025.

Tourists sit in tempo as they head towards the airport, following a suspected militant attack near south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in Srinagar April 23, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Relatives of Shailesh Kalathiya, who was killed in Pahalgam terror attack, during his funeral in Surat, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Relatives of Shailesh Kalathiya, who was killed in Pahalgam terror attack, during his funeral in Surat, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Kashmir valley observed a shutdown against a terror attack for the first time in 35 years on Wednesday as organisations from all walks of life supported the bandh call to protest the killings in Pahalgam tourist resort, officials said.

Kashmir valley observed a shutdown against a terror attack for the first time in 35 years on Wednesday as organisations from all walks of life supported the bandh call to protest the killings in Pahalgam tourist resort, officials said.

Credit: PTI Photo

Police detain over 400 suspected immigrants in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Police detain over 400 suspected immigrants in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

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A BSF personnel checks documents of Pakistani nationals arriving to cross over to their country as the deadline to exit India nears its end, amid escalating tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack, at the Attari-Wagah border point, near Amritsar, Sunday, April 27, 2025.

A BSF personnel checks documents of Pakistani nationals arriving to cross over to their country as the deadline to exit India nears its end, amid escalating tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack, at the Attari-Wagah border point, near Amritsar, Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistani citizen Sarita Kanwer consoles her mother, Priya Kanwer, who is an Indian citizen and who couldn't accompany Sarita and her father, as they prepare to leave India after India revoked visas issued to Pakistani citizens, at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, India, April 27, 2025. India has suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals "with immediate effect" following an attack on tourists near Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

Pakistani citizen Sarita Kanwer consoles her mother, Priya Kanwer, who is an Indian citizen and who couldn't accompany Sarita and her father, as they prepare to leave India after India revoked visas issued to Pakistani citizens, at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, India, April 27, 2025. India has suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals "with immediate effect" following an attack on tourists near Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Pakistani national woman gets emotional while leaving for Pakistan after her son, with Indian citizenship, was stopped by authorities to go with her, at the Attari-Wagah border checkpost near Amritsar, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. India has announced the closure of the Attari border as part of heightened security measures following the Pahalgam terror attacks.

A Pakistani national woman gets emotional while leaving for Pakistan after her son, with Indian citizenship, was stopped by authorities to go with her, at the Attari-Wagah border checkpost near Amritsar, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. India has announced the closure of the Attari border as part of heightened security measures following the Pahalgam terror attacks.

Credit: PTI Photo

Tourists take a shikara ride in the Dal Lake, amid a decrease in number of tourists following the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar

Tourists take a shikara ride in the Dal Lake, amid a decrease in number of tourists following the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar

Credit: PTI Photo

A security personnel keeps vigil ahead of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on April 22 last year, at Pahalgam in Anantnag, Sunday, April 19, 2026.

A security personnel keeps vigil ahead of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on April 22 last year, at Pahalgam in Anantnag, Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 22 April 2026, 05:08 IST
India NewsPhotosJammu and KashmirTerror attackPahalgamOperation Sindoor

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