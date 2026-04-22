One year after Pahalgam: Defining images from terror attack

The tragic Pahalgam massacre marks one year since a terrorist attack on civilians, mostly tourists, killing 26 people on April 22, 2025. A "black day" that left countless homes in despair, survivors and relatives recall a shattered dream vacation and the enduring trauma of witnessing their loved ones killed at close range, with many still hoping for justice. Amid security grid tightened across Jammu and Kashmir, from tourism losses to social stigma, the region is bearing the cost of terrorism even as most Kashmiris reject violence.