<p>Jammu: A search operation to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense woods of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir"> Jammu and Kashmir</a>'s Rajouri district entered the third consecutive day on Monday, officials said.</p>.<p>A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched the operation in the area on Saturday following specific inputs about the movement of suspected terrorists.</p>.Drug menace in J&K: Poison in paradise and a public pushback.<p>An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt on Saturday following the launch of 'Operation Sheruwali'.</p>.Search for terrorists intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri after encounter, more troops deployed.<p>"The operation to track down suspected terrorists is going on amid a strong cordon. Surveillance has also been put in place," they said.</p>.<p>Armed with drones and sniffer dogs, joint teams have expanded the searches to adjoining areas, intensifying operations and strengthening the cordon with the induction of additional troops to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the area, officials said.</p>.<p>The operation led to a brief exchange of fire after contact was established with the suspected terrorists, prompting security forces to continue extensive searches in the forested terrain.</p>.Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri during major search operation .<p>According to preliminary reports, the movement of two to three terrorists was suspected in the area.</p>.<p>The Army's White Knight Corps said on X that contact was established with terrorists around 11:30 am on Saturday in the general area of Gambhir Moghla during an intelligence-based joint operation carried out with the police and CRPF. </p>