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Operation 'Sheruwali' to track down suspected terrorists enters third day in J&K's Rajouri

Search for suspected terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri enters Day 3. Army, JKP, CRPF launched ‘Operation Sheruwali’ on Saturday after inputs.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:15 IST
Jammu and Kashmirsecurity forcesCRPFRajouriArmyterrorists

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