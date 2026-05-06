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Operation Sindoor paid dividends, but war not sustainable: Farooq Abdullah

"Don't panic, the world isn't ready for war. Economic conditions of every country are already bad, and no country wants war," he added
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsFarooq AbdullahOperation Sindoor

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