Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Operation to track down hiding terrorists enters third day in J&k's Rajouri

A joint team of the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest belts in Kalakote following information about suspicious movements.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 10:08 IST

Follow Us

A cordon and search operation to track down terrorists suspected to be hiding in the forest area of Kalakote in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the third day on Wednesday.

The operation started after two Army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists on Monday.

"The search operation is going on in the area by security forces and police. However, no fresh contact has been established in the area," a senior officer told PTI.

Technological and surveillance gadgets are being used to keep vigil as well as to track down the terrorists suspected to be hiding in the forest belts, they said.

On Monday, a joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest belts in Kalakote following information about suspicious movements.

The terrorists fired at the troops in an attempt to break the cordon, resulting in retaliatory fire, in which two Army personnel were injured, they said.

Following this, more reinforcements were rushed to plug all possible escape routes and strengthen cordon around the area.

Rajouri and Poonch border districts in the Pir Panjal valley have witnessed heightened terrorist activity this year. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 October 2023, 10:08 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirJammuTerrorist

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT