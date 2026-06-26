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'Outsourcing deepens sense of hopelessness': Even promise of government job fading for Kashmir’s conflict generation

A government baseline survey under Mission YUVA also identified 4.73 lakh people willing to work but without employment, underscoring the scale of the challenge.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsKashmirUnemploymentgovernment jobsOutsourcing

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