'Outsourcing deepens sense of hopelessness': Even promise of government job fading for Kashmir’s conflict generation

<p>Srinagar: They grew up studying through gunfights, curfews, internet shutdowns and prolonged school closures. Many were the first in their families to earn engineering degrees, master’s qualifications and doctorates, believing education would offer an escape from the uncertainty that defined their childhood.</p><p>Today, many of those young Kashmiris are unemployed. And an emerging debate over the outsourcing of nearly 23,000 government positions has deepened fears that even the region’s most dependable source of formal employment is becoming harder to access.</p>.Fruit fall in Kashmir orchards triggers probe into apples bound for markets nationwide.<p>Official data presented in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly earlier this year showed the Union Territory’s unemployment rate at 6.7 per cent in 2024-25, almost double the national average of 3.5 per cent.</p><p>A government baseline survey under Mission YUVA also identified 4.73 lakh people willing to work but without employment, underscoring the scale of the challenge.</p><p>The latest trigger is the government’s disclosure that 22,886 positions were outsourced over the past two years, a move it says was undertaken under prescribed guidelines through e-tendering and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to meet manpower requirements.</p><p>Opposition parties, however, argue that increasing reliance on outsourced hiring is shrinking opportunities for regular recruitment.</p><p>“Where will our unemployed youth with strong qualifications go when people are appointed through the backdoor? The criteria appears to be proximity to those in power rather than merit,” PDP spokesperson Zuhaib Yusuf Mir alleged while demanding transparent recruitment against regular vacancies.</p><p>For Yasin Dar, an engineering graduate, the debate is intensely personal.</p><p>“With every passing day, our last hope of securing stable employment is slipping away. Many parents are also reluctant to send their children outside Kashmir for studies or work because whenever a terror incident takes place anywhere in the country, Kashmiris often face harassment or suspicion, he said.</p><p>That leaves many of us dependent on local employment opportunities, which are shrinking, Dar added.</p><p>He believes the problem extends beyond the number of jobs available.</p><p>“Instead of creating equal opportunities, outsourcing has only deepened the sense of hopelessness among unemployed youth,” he alleged.</p><p>A social science PhD scholar, who has spent years waiting for recruitment notifications, said the frustration among highly educated youth is becoming harder to ignore.</p><p>“We studied despite years of turmoil because we believed education would eventually open doors. Instead, we find ourselves overqualified, unemployed and watching regular opportunities disappear. Young people are not asking for favours; they only want a fair chance to compete,” the scholar said.</p><p>Zuhaib Mir said the issue reflected the aspirations of an entire generation rather than a political disagreement.</p>.India trashes Pakistan defence minister's remarks on Kashmir.<p>“Every outsourced post that bypasses open recruitment weakens young people’s faith in merit. They should not now be asked to compete against a system they believe is becoming increasingly opaque,” he said.</p><p>The Omar Abdullah government has defended outsourcing as an administrative mechanism while simultaneously emphasising entrepreneurship through Mission YUVA rather than relying solely on government employment.</p>