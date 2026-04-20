<p>Srinagar: Over a dozen passengers were killed and 18 others injured after a bus met with an accident near the Jalo area on the Ramnagar–Udhampur road in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir"> Jammu and Kashmir’s</a> Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.</p><p>The passenger bus was travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur when it met with the accident under unclear circumstances, police said. Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle may have lost control on a hilly stretch, a pattern seen in several such crashes in the region.</p><p>A police official said, “15 people have lost their lives, while 16 others are injured and have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Rescue teams are on the spot."</p>.Nine killed in Tamil Nadu road accident; Kerala village mourns loss.<p>Rescue operations were launched immediately, with police, local residents and emergency responders evacuating the injured from the accident site and rushing them to medical facilities. The condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.</p><p>The accident adds to a series of deadly road mishaps in the Jammu region, particularly in mountainous districts like Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, where narrow roads, sharp curves and deep gorges pose constant risks.</p><p>In one of the worst recent tragedies, nearly 40 people were killed in a bus accident in Doda district in 2023 after a vehicle plunged into a gorge.</p><p>Officials and road safety experts have repeatedly flagged overloading, speeding, poor road conditions and lack of guardrails as key factors behind such high-fatality accidents. Despite periodic safety drives, these routes continue to witness frequent crashes.</p><p>Authorities said the exact cause of Monday’s accident is under investigation.</p>