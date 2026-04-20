Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Over a dozen killed, 18 injured in bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle may have lost control on a hilly stretch, a pattern seen in several such crashes in the region.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirUdhampur

Follow us on :

Follow Us