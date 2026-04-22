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Pahalgam attack anniversary: Security tightened across Kashmir as tourists begin to return

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at important places across Kashmir on the first anniversary of the deadly terror attack.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 04:34 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirPahalgam

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