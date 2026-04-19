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Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: Security tightened across tourist spots in Kashmir

All security agencies have been asked to remain alert for any possible subversive activities on the eve of the Pahalgam terror attack anniversary, especially around tourist spots, they said.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirPahalgam

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