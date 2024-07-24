Pak trying to disturb peace in Jammu, every drop of blood will be avenged: Guv Manoj Sinha

Sinha said the need of the hour is to stand together against terrorism.

Underlining that Gujjars and Bakarwals are considered the first line of defence on the border, he urged people from the two communities to share information with the security forces.

"Your help is also needed to destroy the drug network. Those who support terrorism and drug smuggling do not belong to any community or caste. If action is taken against such people, then I think it should be welcomed," the LG said.