Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Pakistan beaming rogue telecom signals to aid terror networks, penetrate jails in J&K: Officials

Recent infiltration patterns indicate there has been a significant surge in telecom towers erected along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirTerror Outfits

Follow us on :

Follow Us