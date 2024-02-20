Pakistan hartal calendars a thing of past in Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

“Post August 5, 2019, terrorism, separatism and injustice has ended forever. For the first time, West Pakistan Refugees, PoK displaced people and downtrodden people got their share,” L-G Sinha asserted.

He said that with the active support of the PM, J&K is on the path of 'peace and development and there is 75 per cent decline in the terrorism related incidents'.

“Stone pelting has become a history, local recruitment into terror organizations is at an all-time low. Nightlife has returned to Kashmir and cinemas are functional,” Sinha added.