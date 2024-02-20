Pakistan hartal calendars a thing of past in Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: While praising Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s steadfast leadership, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said 'gone are the days when hartal calendars issued by Pakistan would close educational institutions and businesses' in the Union Territory.
“J&K is touching new heights under the leadership of Modi ji. Gone are the days, when Pakistan would issue protests and hartal calendars. Today, youth follow the calendars of universities and schools,” he said while addressing a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, with Prime Minister on the stage
“Post August 5, 2019, terrorism, separatism and injustice has ended forever. For the first time, West Pakistan Refugees, PoK displaced people and downtrodden people got their share,” L-G Sinha asserted.
He said that with the active support of the PM, J&K is on the path of 'peace and development and there is 75 per cent decline in the terrorism related incidents'.
“Stone pelting has become a history, local recruitment into terror organizations is at an all-time low. Nightlife has returned to Kashmir and cinemas are functional,” Sinha added.
Giving reasons for postponing panchayat elections in the UT, he said, “The polls would have been conducted but there was a reservation pending for the Pahari community. They have been given their rights without touching the rights and reservation of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities now.”
He assured that the Panchayat elections will be held on time and efforts are afoot in that direction.