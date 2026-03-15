<p>Srinagar: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistani </a>terrorist was killed after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday.</p><p>They said the operation was launched jointly by the Army and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Police following specific ‘intelligence inputs’ about a possible infiltration attempt in the sector.</p><p>The Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X that the operation, codenamed “Op DIGGI-2”, was launched during the intervening night of March 14 and 15 in the general area of Buchhar in the Uri sector.</p>.One terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.<p>“Based on a specific intelligence input provided by J&K Police regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on the intervening night of 14-15 March in the general area of Buchhar, Uri sector,” the Army said.</p><p>According to the Army, alert troops deployed in the area noticed suspicious movement inside thick vegetation and readjusted their ambush positions to intercept the infiltrator.</p><p>“When challenged by the troops, the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire, triggering an exchange of fire,” the Army said.</p><p>During the brief encounter, one Pakistani terrorist was killed. Security forces recovered war-like stores from the slain terrorist, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition.</p><p>Officials said the operation was still under way as security forces continued searches in the area to rule out the presence of more infiltrators.</p><p>The Uri sector, located along the LoC in Baramulla district, has historically been a major infiltration route for terrorists attempting to enter the Kashmir Valley from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with several such bids foiled by security forces in recent years.</p><p>Security agencies maintain a strong counter-infiltration grid along the LoC, using surveillance, ambushes and coordinated operations to prevent terrorists from crossing into the Valley.</p>