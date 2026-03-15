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Pakistani terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Uri sector

They said the operation was launched jointly by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police following specific ‘intelligence inputs’ about a possible infiltration attempt in the sector.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 05:57 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 05:57 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirUri

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