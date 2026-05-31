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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Pakistan's ISI asks network in India to join national political parties to escape security crackdown

According to officials of the central security agencies, recent interrogation of OGWs arrested by Srinagar police showed that some of them were part of national political parties.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 11:11 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirISI

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