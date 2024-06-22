PDP holds meet in Jammu with focus on J&K assembly polls

Jammu: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people about holding of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a meeting here on Saturday to chalk out its action plan in preparation for the much awaited democratic exercise.

The meeting, chaired by PDP vice-president Abdul Hameed Choudhary at Gandhi Nagar party headquarters, was primarily convened to gear up and strengthen the party cadres in Jammu region ahead of the assembly elections, party spokesperson Variender Singh Sonu told PTI.

He said PDP general secretary Amrik Singh Reen, party additional general secretary Satpal Singh Charak, Jammu women wing president Surjit Kaur, district president Jammu Sohit Sharma and senior leaders Vijaya Dogra, Choudhary Chuni Lal and K K Sharma among others attended the meeting.