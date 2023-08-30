PDP says ending J&K's special status under Article 370 important issue, not restoring statehood

"We are of the opinion that the very existence of this country which hinges on the idea of the constitutionalism, the very democratic ethos of this country, are under severe attack by the current dispensation. It requires everyone, who is for constitutionality and democracy, to come together to ensure that these forces who disregard Constitution, who do not respect democracy, they ought to be challenged and for that all those people who are for democracy and constitution will have to come together," he said.