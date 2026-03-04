Menu
PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti stages protest in Srinagar, burns posters of Netanyahu to condemn ongoing action against Iran

During the protest, Mufti also set ablaze a poster of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose past associations with high-profile figures, including Trump, have been widely reported.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 11:02 IST
Published 04 March 2026
