Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Peace came at a price in J&K, forces will hunt down those attempting to disturb it: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

The present atmosphere of stability was secured through the sacrifices of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), he said.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 20:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 20:26 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirManoj Sinha

Follow us on :

Follow Us