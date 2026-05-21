People's Conference chief Sajad Lone put under house arrest on father's death anniversary

<p>Srinagar: People's Conference president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sjad%20lone">Sajad Gani Lone</a> has put under house arrest on the 24th death anniversary of his father, the party claimed on Thursday.</p>.<p>Abdul Gani Lone was shot dead by terrorists on May 21, 2002, as he left a Hurriyat Conference rally held to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq, who too was gunned down by militants on the same day 12 years earlier.</p>.<p>"The Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference strongly condemns the house arrest of its President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, on the death anniversary of Shaheed Abdul Gani Lone," the party said in a statement.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir | Mehbooba Mufti backs RSS leader’s call for Indo-Pak dialogue.<p>It called the house arrest of the party president and Handwara MLA, undemocratic.</p>.<p>"Such actions hurt public sentiments and weaken democratic values," the party said. </p>