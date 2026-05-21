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People's Conference chief Sajad Lone put under house arrest on father's death anniversary

Abdul Gani Lone was shot dead by terrorists on May 21, 2002, as he left a Hurriyat Conference rally held to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 04:26 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSajad Lone

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