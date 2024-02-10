Pilgrimage politics: Kashmiri leaders embark on 'Umrah' ahead of polls

Srinagar: In Kashmir where politics for decades has remained a battleground for competing ideologies, a new chapter is unfolding as Kashmiri politicians are setting out on a journey of faith and politics.

With Parliament and probably Assembly polls nearing, leaders are trying to woo voters through a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca for “Umrah”. These leaders share pictures and videos on social media platforms while performing the holy pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The “Umrah” is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims and can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar.