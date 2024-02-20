PM Modi launches Rs 32,000-crore worth development projects in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation and road sectors, in Jammu and Kashmir worth over Rs 32,000 crore.

From Jammu, the prime minister also launched or laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 13,500 crore across the country.

These projects include Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and central universities.