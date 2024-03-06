PM Modi's Srinagar visit: BJP to showcase post-Article 370 'progress' in J&K

Srinagar: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to land in Srinagar on Thursday morning, the BJP is making all out efforts to showcase the changed situation in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 during the high profile trip.
“Kashmir was infamously called the terrorism capital but now it has emerged as tourism capital due to policies of the PM. Corruption has ended and people are getting jobs,” BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said.
The BJP government has been talking about ‘Vikas’ in J&K post the abrogation of Article 370 and now the Prime Minister will get a first-hand account of the ground situation.
According to officials at around 12 noon, the PM will reach Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where he will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme.
The programme is not just an event, but a comprehensive showcase of developmental strides and visionary projects aimed at transforming the region’s socio-economic landscape.
Modi’s visit is laden with significant announcements and the inauguration of a slew of initiatives designed to bolster the agri-economy, tourism, and employment sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.
He will also hand over appointment letters to the youngsters of Kashmir during his one-day visit and interact with the beneficiaries of government schemes.
During his address, the PM is expected to speak about development and end of terrorism while he could also lambast Congress, National Conference and PDP for “failing to bring prosperity to Kashmir” during their long tenures.
With the Lok Sabha election around the corner and opposition parties seeking an announcement on Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the PM’s visit has acquired a keen political dimension in terms of what he might have to say on the issue. It remains to be seen if he will speak on holding of much awaited assembly elections and the restoration of statehood to J&K.
The BJP leaders have been claiming that around two lakh people are expected to attend Modi’s rally. They say the capacity in Bakshi Stadium may fall short in accommodating large crowds due to which they have decided to install LEDs at various places in the City where people can listen and see the PM.
About 50,000 party flags have been hoisted all over Srinagar in all the major locations near the venue and the roads leading to the PM’s venue. Billboards with a message welcoming Modi have also come up at multiple locations in Srinagar.
This would be Modi’s first visit to the valley since February 2019 when he launched a hydro-power station and chaired a security meeting in the region.
Security across Srinagar was further tightened on Wednesday with Inspector General Police (IGP) Special Protection Group (SPG) Rajiv Ranjan Bhagat seen touring the venue area and its peripheries with a team of J&K police.
Drone surveillance has been intensified, more checkpoints and barricades set up, and additional security officers mobilized for the PM’s rally.