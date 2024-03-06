PM Modi's Srinagar visit: BJP to showcase post-Article 370 'progress' in J&K

Srinagar: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to land in Srinagar on Thursday morning, the BJP is making all out efforts to showcase the changed situation in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 during the high profile trip.

“Kashmir was infamously called the terrorism capital but now it has emerged as tourism capital due to policies of the PM. Corruption has ended and people are getting jobs,” BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said.

The BJP government has been talking about ‘Vikas’ in J&K post the abrogation of Article 370 and now the Prime Minister will get a first-hand account of the ground situation.

According to officials at around 12 noon, the PM will reach Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where he will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme.

The programme is not just an event, but a comprehensive showcase of developmental strides and visionary projects aimed at transforming the region’s socio-economic landscape.

Modi’s visit is laden with significant announcements and the inauguration of a slew of initiatives designed to bolster the agri-economy, tourism, and employment sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

He will also hand over appointment letters to the youngsters of Kashmir during his one-day visit and interact with the beneficiaries of government schemes.