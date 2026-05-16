Police raid 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; seize 'incriminating material' linked to banned outfit

Search operations were carried out at more than 15 locations including Jamia Qadeem, Naseem Bagh, Krankshivan, Tarzoo, Amargarh, Warpora, Bomai, Boitingoo and other areas of Sopore in north Kashmir.