Political parties in Kashmir welcome Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's release from house arrest

"Today, the government has decided to allow Mirwaiz Umar Farooq sahib to lead the congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. It is a welcome step and we have been repeatedly seeking the release of religious clerics who are highly influential in our society and can have a substantial impact on our youngsters, if their knowledge and influence are positively used. We again demand the release of all Islamic clerics to utilise their efforts for a positive outcome," Nizami said.