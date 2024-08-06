Political realignments take centre stage in Jammu & Kashmir with assembly polls around the corner

This alliance clearly had the support of the BJP, which did not field any candidates in the three constituencies of the valley. However, Lone managed to poll only 1,71,582 votes (16.76 per cent) and saved his security deposit by a thin margin of nearly 1,000 votes, while AP’s candidates lost their security deposits in both the Anantnag and Srinagar LS seats.

The failure of these new alignments to secure significant victories has led to a re-evaluation of their political strategies. The return of the leaders signifies a lack of confidence in the newly formed or rebranded parties and a renewed faith in their old affiliations.