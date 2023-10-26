Possible fallout of Israel-Hamas war on J&K prompts security meet

Srinagar: Fearing the possible fallout of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on Jammu and Kashmir, the top brass of various security agencies devised a strategy to counter it during a high level meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday.



A winter strategy to deal with challenges ahead was also finalised during the meeting which was held at 15-Corps headquarters, here.



Keeping a close watch on J&K’s internal security situation and stepping up surveillance along the Line of Control and International Border, in view of possible rise in infiltration attempts before the snowfall blocks infiltration routes, were also discussed during the meeting.



“The situation in the Middle East was deliberated and various contingency scenarios dwelled on,” the Srinagar-based Defence spokesman said in a statement.



He said “the nuances of security in the region in relation to the onset of the winter season also came up for discussion.”



Sources privy to the meeting said that the Northern Army Commander, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi informed the participants that the “security grid will ensure that there is no negative fall-out of the Middle-East crisis on J&K.”