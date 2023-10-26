Possible fallout of Israel-Hamas war on J&K prompts security meet

Srinagar: Fearing the possible fallout of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on Jammu and Kashmir, the top brass of various security agencies devised a strategy to counter it during a high level meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday.
A winter strategy to deal with challenges ahead was also finalised during the meeting which was held at 15-Corps headquarters, here.
Keeping a close watch on J&K’s internal security situation and stepping up surveillance along the Line of Control and International Border, in view of possible rise in infiltration attempts before the snowfall blocks infiltration routes, were also discussed during the meeting.
“The situation in the Middle East was deliberated and various contingency scenarios dwelled on,” the Srinagar-based Defence spokesman said in a statement.
He said “the nuances of security in the region in relation to the onset of the winter season also came up for discussion.”
Sources privy to the meeting said that the Northern Army Commander, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi informed the participants that the “security grid will ensure that there is no negative fall-out of the Middle-East crisis on J&K.”
The meeting, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor’s Advisor R R Bhatnagar, was told that there are several camps near the LoC in Pakistan and militants are desperate to infiltrate ahead of winter.
Top officials, who participated in the meeting, include Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Army 15 Corps commander, DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Special DG (CID) R R Swain and senior Army officers.
Advisor Bhatnagar stressed the need of keeping the peace intact in J&K, an official said. The Advisor told the meeting that there was a need to keep the peace intact while keeping a close watch on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
“We need to be cautious about the happenings in the Middle East and its possible fall-out on the J&K situation. Whatever be the case, we need to keep the peaceful atmosphere intact and our security agencies are fully capable to do so,” he told those present at the meeting.
Sources said that a consensus was evolved to curb the narco-terror and block the channels used to promote it.