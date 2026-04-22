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'Preventing Pahalgam-like terror attack our top priority': Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

The CM stressed that "even if Pakistan attempts such actions, we will not allow them to succeed."
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirOmar AbdullahPahalgam

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