'Preventing Pahalgam-like terror attack our top priority': Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

<p>Udhampur: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asserted that preventing a repeat of the Pahalgam-like tragedy remains a top priority. He stressed that even if Pakistan attempts such actions, we will not allow them to succeed.</p><p>Marking the first anniversary of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-will-never-bow-to-any-form-of-terror-pm-modi-pays-tribute-to-pahalgam-terror-attack-victims-on-first-anniversary-3976434"> terror attack in Pahalgam</a> that left 25 tourists and a local pony-ride operator dead on this day last year, Abdullah emphasised joint action by the elected government, the Centre, and law enforcement agencies to ensure lasting security in the region.</p><p>He said the day continues to weigh heavily on the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as the region remembers the innocent tourists who lost their lives in the terror attack.</p><p>"We pay tribute to the innocent lives lost in a senseless act of terror. They had come only to spend their holidays, yet were mercilessly targeted and killed. Even today, we stand in solidarity with their grieving families," the chief minister said after visiting those injured in a recent bus accident at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here.</p><p>At least 21 people were killed and 51 others injured on April 20 when an overcrowded passenger bus plunged nearly 100 metres down a hillside in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur, crushing an auto-rickshaw before landing upside down on the road below.</p><p>The chief minister said, "On that day (April 22, 2025), we resolved – and we remain committed – that we must do everything possible to ensure such (Pahalgam type) incidents never happen again. Whether it is the elected government, the central government, or the law and order machinery, we will all work together to make this effort successful."</p>.Pahalgam attack anniversary | For acts against India, response is assured: Indian Army.<p>When asked about any change in Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, he said such assessments are best left to those with access to intelligence reports.</p><p>"I can only say that we will make every possible effort to ensure that even if Pakistan intends such actions, we will not allow them to succeed. That will remain our priority," he added.</p><p>On the impact of the Pahalgam terror attack on tourism, Omar Abdullah said, "It is your job to give report cards; ours is to make efforts. Our focus is to maintain normalcy."</p><p>He acknowledged that the attack has had some impact compared to last year, but expressed optimism as the season progresses.</p><p>"We expect a good number of visitors to come to Jammu and Kashmir – whether for darshan at Vaishno Devi Temple, the Amarnath Yatra, or for general tourism," he said.</p><p>The chief minister urged pilgrims to attend the upcoming Yatra in large numbers.</p><p>The 57-day annual Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. The pilgrimage will be conducted via both the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route, with advance registration beginning on April 15.</p>