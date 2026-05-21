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Pulwama attack mastermind Burhan Hamza shot dead by unknown men in PoK

Hamza was critically injured and airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 16:29 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPulwama terror attackPoK

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