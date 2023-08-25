Rahul Gandhi arrives on two-day 'personal tour' to Kashmir

Rahul is scheduled to arrive in Srinagar later in the afternoon, where he will join his mother and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) President, Sonia Gandhi. The Congress party has described the visit of the mother-son duo as a “personal tour” for two-days.

“Both Rahulji and Soniaji are on a personal visit to Kashmir and would not chair any meeting of party leaders in Srinagar in the next two days,” a senior party leader told DH.

Rahul was on a one week tour to Ladakh region, where he interacted with the local youth and Army Veterans in the area. The interaction with Army veterans came days after the Congress leader hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops is “not true.”

Talking to reporters in Kargil, Ladakh, he said, “At the time of the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra, I could not visit Ladakh due to snow in winter. It was in my heart to conduct the yatra in Ladakh and I took it forward this time on a motorbike.”

This was Rahul’s first visit to Ladakh since the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories (UTs) – J&K and Ladakh – following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.