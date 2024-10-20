Rahul Gandhi condemns killing of non-local labourer in J&K's Shopian

<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the killing of a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, saying the entire country is against such "inhuman and reprehensible" crimes.</p>.<p>The bullet-riddled body of the labourer was found in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district on Friday.</p>.Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of controlling EC, CBI, ED, claims Constitution 'under attack'.<p>"The killing of a labourer from Bihar by terrorists in Shopian, Kashmir is a very sad and cowardly criminal act. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Facebook.</p>.<p>"Violence and targeted killings of innocent Indians by terrorists cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. The entire country is united against this inhuman and reprehensible crime," Gandhi said.</p>