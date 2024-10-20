Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Rahul Gandhi condemns killing of non-local labourer in J&K's Shopian

The bullet-riddled body of the labourer was found in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 20:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 20:36 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us