Rahul Gandhi intervening to end deadlock between archrivals NC, PDP in Jammu and Kashmir

The NC’s decision also puts a question mark over the future of People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of political parties in the Valley that was formed in 2020 to fight for the restoration of erstwhile state’s special status.

Sources said with the NC remaining firm on retaining all seats it won in the previous LS polls, Rahul Gandhi is likely to intervene by holding separate meetings with NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti to end the impasse and finalize the candidates for the LS polls.

“Rahul may speak to two J&K leaders before March 12 and make the NC ready for leaving south Kashmir’s Anantnag LS seat for the PDP,” they revealed.