Rahul Gandhi to address rally in poll-bound Kargil on Aug 25

The Gandhi scion arrived in Leh last week and has been there since then. On August 27, he is scheduled to address a public rally with former NC leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.



The election campaign for LAHDC Kargil is underway and the contest is between the NC-Congress alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). All the three parties have announced their candidates.



In Kargil, Congress sources said that Gandhi is scheduled to interact with the youth on the evening of August 24. The Congress on August 22 said Gandhi’s Ladakh Yatra is a continuation of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as his trip to the UT was in fulfillment of a commitment made to a delegation from there during his cross-country march.