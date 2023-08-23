Rahul Gandhi to address rally in poll-bound Kargil on Aug 25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a tour of the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, is scheduled to address a public rally on Friday in poll-bound Kargil area.
The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections are scheduled to be held in Kargil with National Conference (NC) and the Congress contesting the polls in alliance. Gandhi’s rally in Kargil is expected to rejuvenate the cadre of both parties.
The Gandhi scion arrived in Leh last week and has been there since then. On August 27, he is scheduled to address a public rally with former NC leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.
The election campaign for LAHDC Kargil is underway and the contest is between the NC-Congress alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). All the three parties have announced their candidates.
In Kargil, Congress sources said that Gandhi is scheduled to interact with the youth on the evening of August 24. The Congress on August 22 said Gandhi’s Ladakh Yatra is a continuation of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as his trip to the UT was in fulfillment of a commitment made to a delegation from there during his cross-country march.
Already a fight between Ladakh’s administrative body and the NC is playing out in the Supreme Court over the issue to allot the plough as the party’s election symbols for the upcoming polls.
Before Jammu and Kashmir state was bifurcated into two UTs – J&K and Ladakh in 2019, the NC was registered under the Election Commission as a state party with the plough as its symbol. Administration in Ladkah says that no state party, including the NC, is a recognised political party in Ladakh and therefore it cannot claim the plough as its symbol.
The NC says that as the incumbent in Kargil’s hill development council, it wants to contest the elections on a symbol previously reserved for it.