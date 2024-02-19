Rains in plains, snowfall in upper reaches disrupts normal life in Kashmir

Srinagar: Intermittent rains in plains and snowfall in upper reaches continued in Kashmir for a second consecutive day on Monday resulting in closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway and forcing University of Kashmir to postpone its exams for two days.

A Meteorological department official said Srinagar received 20.4mm of rain in 24 hours and recorded a low of 2.0°C against 5.8°C on the previous night. It was above normal by 1.0°C for the capital city for this time of the year, he said.

Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, which is scheduled to host the fourth 'Khelo India' Winter Games from Wednesday, received around two feet fresh snowfall over the past 24 hours, he said. The ski-resort recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 1.4°C previous night and the temperature was above normal by 4.0°C.