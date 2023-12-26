JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Rajnath Singh to visit Rajouri on December 27

The defence minister's visit comes following the death of four army personnel during an encounter between security forces and terrorists.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 16:48 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said he will visit Jammu and Rajouri on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, 27th December, I shall be in Jammu and Rajouri," Singh said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The minister's visit comes following the death of four army personnel, two of them captain, during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district last week. Three more soldiers were injured in the same encounter.

According to the defence sources, more troops are being moved to the sector to strengthen the counter-terror grid.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 December 2023, 16:48 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirRajnath SinghRajouri

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT