Ram mandir consecration: Half-day for J&K govt offices tomorrow

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced that all offices will be closed for half a day on Monday (January 22) for the Ram temple 'Pran-Patishtha' ceremony.
The decision was formalised through an official order, issued by the administration. As per the directive, the half-day public holiday will be observed until 2:30 pm on Monday.
The Department of Personnel and Training also made a parallel announcement on Thursday, stating that all central government offices across the nation will be closed for half a day on January 22.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other dignitaries, will be present at the Ram temple consecration, which will be attended by thousands of seers and the families of laborers who contributed to the temple's construction.
The event has garnered widespread attention, with various states observing holidays or half-day closures to mark the occasion.