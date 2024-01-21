Ram mandir consecration: Half-day for J&K govt offices tomorrow

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced that all offices will be closed for half a day on Monday (January 22) for the Ram temple 'Pran-Patishtha' ceremony.

The decision was formalised through an official order, issued by the administration. As per the directive, the half-day public holiday will be observed until 2:30 pm on Monday.

The Department of Personnel and Training also made a parallel announcement on Thursday, stating that all central government offices across the nation will be closed for half a day on January 22.