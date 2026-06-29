Rare Army–Police face-off in J&K’s Kishtwar sparks coordination debate

<p>Srinagar: A rare Army–Police face-off in hilly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/colonel-major-among-40-army-personnel-booked-for-alleged-assault-on-police-station-in-jks-kishtwar-4051807">Kishtwar district</a> has triggered debate over security coordination, with retired officials citing their long-standing partnership and questioning the civil administration’s role.<br><br>For more than three decades, the Army and JK Police have functioned as the core of the counter-insurgency grid in the Union Territory, sharing intelligence and conducting joint anti-terror operations.<br><br>Public confrontations between the two forces are uncommon.<br><br>The latest episode unfolded after a vehicle associated with the Army allegedly delayed the convoy of the Deputy Commissioner on a narrow road in Kishtwar, according to officials.</p>.Unexploded shell blast near LoC kills civilian in Kashmir, several injured.<p>Police subsequently intercepted the vehicle and took it to Atholi Police Station. Army personnel later reached the police station seeking its release, where the situation escalated into a confrontation.<br><br>Videos circulating on social media showed personnel from both sides pointing weapons at each other before senior officers intervened to defuse the situation.<br><br>Following the incident, JK Police registered an FIR against a Colonel, a Major and around 40 personnel of 17 Rashtriya Rifles on charges including assault on police personnel, criminal trespass and damage to government property.<br><br>The Army has issued a brief statement acknowledging an “interaction” between Army personnel and police and said the matter was being handled through established institutional mechanisms.<br><br>The episode has generated significant discussion on X, with many users expressing support for the Army and questioning the handling of the situation by the civil administration.</p>.Claims of aircraft crash near Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar fake, say authorities.<p><br>AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, who was detained under the Public Safety Act last year after a public confrontation with the Doda Deputy Commissioner before the High Court quashed the detention, shared a video of the confrontation on X and criticised the FIR against Army personnel.<br>He alleged that Army personnel and policemen had pointed guns at each other and questioned the administration’s handling of the situation.</p>.<p><br>Retired Major General Raju Chauhan said on X that the Army and J&K Police had developed “operational synergy rarely seen elsewhere” after decades of fighting terrorism together.<br><br>He said the Deputy Commissioner should have exercised greater restraint and warned that “ego or high-headedness of one person” should not disrupt coordination between the two forces.<br><br>Former Director General of J&K Police Shesh Paul Vaid termed the incident “unfortunate” and said the Army and police had worked “shoulder to shoulder” for decades against terrorists.<br><br>The incident comes at a time when security forces are intensifying counter-terror operations in the upper reaches of Jammu region.</p>