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Rare Army–Police face-off in J&K’s Kishtwar sparks coordination debate

The latest episode unfolded after a vehicle associated with the Army allegedly delayed the convoy of the Deputy Commissioner on a narrow road in Kishtwar, according to officials.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKishtwar

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