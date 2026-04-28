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Restoration of Article 370 remains core agenda of National Conference: Farooq Abdullah

The party will continue to fight for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir under all circumstances, he said.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 03:45 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 03:45 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirFarooq AbdullahArticle 370

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