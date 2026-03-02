<p>Srinagar: Authorities on Monday imposed severe restrictions on the movement of people in parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Kashmir </a>where massive street protests were witnessed over the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint strike by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states'">US </a>and Israel.</p>.<p>The iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk has been sealed with barricades erected all around it, officials said.</p>.<p>They said a large number of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed across the city to prevent gatherings of protestors.</p>.<p>Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.</p>.<p>Kashmir — which has about 15 lakh Shias — witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said.</p>.<p>The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.</p>.<p>The officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.</p>.<p>Concentrated wires and barricades have been placed at important intersections leading into the city, they said.</p>.<p>Similar curbs have been imposed in Shia-dominated areas in other districts of the valley.</p>.CM Omar Abdullah appeals for calm amid protests in Kashmir over death of Iranian leader Khamenei.<p>The restrictions come in the backdrop of a one-day strike call given by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.</p>.<p>"We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness," the Mirwaiz said.</p>.<p>The MMU strike call was supported by several political parties, including opposition PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.</p>.<p>"Extending our full support and solidarity with the shutdown call of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader. This is a day of mourning to remind the world that injustice anywhere wounds the entire Muslim Ummah and all who stand for truth," Mufti said.</p>.<p>The authorities have also closed all educational institutions, including private schools, for two days, as a precautionary measure for the safety of students and to maintain law and order. </p>