Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

RSS chief Bhagwat to undertake 3-day tour of J&K from Oct 13

Bhagwat's visit to the Union territory comes amid RSS leaders travelling across the country to review the functioning of the organisation, according to the statement.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 15:33 IST

Follow Us

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day tour beginning October 13, the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bhagwat's visit to the Union territory comes amid RSS leaders travelling across the country to review the functioning of the organisation, according to the statement.

During the tour, the statement said, the RSS chief will chair a workers meeting on October 14 to review the functioning of the organisation in the Union territory and the social upliftment activities being conducted by it.

He will also chair a coordination meeting the next day and address a gathering of volunteers in Kathua district, the statement said, adding that the RSS is completing 100 years of its establishment in 2025 and that the work on its expansion target will also come up for discussion during Bhagwat's tour.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 October 2023, 15:33 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirRSSMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT