Sailor from Jammu missing from Navy ship for 10 days; family seeks PM’s intervention, CBI probe

Subash, who runs a tyre repairing kiosk in Gho Manhasan village in Jammu, said Sahil joined the Navy in 2021 after completing his schooling. “He was the class 12 board exam topper in the village. He was interested in joining the Navy and his wish was fulfilled,” he said.

The anxious father, while appealing for the Prime Minister and Defence Minister’s intervention in locating his missing son, said, “A fear about his safety keeps haunting us every moment.

Sahil’s uncle Sohan Verma said they suspect something wrong has happened, “which is being hushed up by the authorities and we demand a CBI probe.”

The Western Naval Command has already set up a board of inquiry for detailed investigation. On Tuesday, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new building at the Naval War College in Goa, reportedly said that the usual norm was to search for three days, “but we have continued the search and also deployed other patrol aircraft.”

“We are keeping our fingers crossed. This only highlights the challenges of life at sea… because more than any adversary our main challenge is the sea. We hope he is safe and we are able to recover him,” the Navy chief said.