Sailor from Jammu missing from Navy ship for 10 days; family seeks PM’s intervention, CBI probe

Srinagar: A 19-year-old seaman, Sahil Verma from Jammu, has gone missing from an Indian naval ship since February 27, prompting his family to appeal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to trace their son.
Sahil had spoken to his family over the phone on February 25 afternoon, two days before he went missing. In a post on X on March 2 the Western Naval Command said: “In an unfortunate incident, Sahil Verma seaman II has been reported missing at sea from an Indian Naval Ship whilst on deployment since February 27."
In an unfortunate incident, Sahil Verma, Seaman II, has been reported missing at sea from Indian Naval Ship whilst on deployment since 27 Feb 24. The Navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still continuing. pic.twitter.com/bEHLkhye5o— Western Naval Command (@IN_WNC) March 2, 2024
The Navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still under way. Verma was deployed at Indian Naval Ship Kochi.
The missing sailor’s father, Subash Chander, said that its captain told them that Sahil could not be seen falling into the sea in any of the CCTV cameras aboard the ship.
“We have been told that they checked the ship thoroughly multiple times, but couldn’t find him. The ship was in the middle of the sea. So, if he was not on board and he did not fall into the sea…wo kahan gaya (Where did he go)?” Subash told DH over the phone.
Subash, who runs a tyre repairing kiosk in Gho Manhasan village in Jammu, said Sahil joined the Navy in 2021 after completing his schooling. “He was the class 12 board exam topper in the village. He was interested in joining the Navy and his wish was fulfilled,” he said.
The anxious father, while appealing for the Prime Minister and Defence Minister’s intervention in locating his missing son, said, “A fear about his safety keeps haunting us every moment.
Sahil’s uncle Sohan Verma said they suspect something wrong has happened, “which is being hushed up by the authorities and we demand a CBI probe.”
The Western Naval Command has already set up a board of inquiry for detailed investigation. On Tuesday, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new building at the Naval War College in Goa, reportedly said that the usual norm was to search for three days, “but we have continued the search and also deployed other patrol aircraft.”
“We are keeping our fingers crossed. This only highlights the challenges of life at sea… because more than any adversary our main challenge is the sea. We hope he is safe and we are able to recover him,” the Navy chief said.