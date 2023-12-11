SC upholds decision to dilute special status of J&K under Article 370

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the August 5-6, 2019 decisions to dilute Article 370 of the Constitution, which took away the special status of the border state, Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

It said Article 370 was a feature of asymmetric federalism and not sovereignty.

The top court, however, directed the Election Commission take steps to hold elections in J&K by September 30, 2024. It also directed the Centre to restore full statehood to J&K as soon as possible as assured by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

In its unanimous decision, a five-judge bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant held that Article 370 was a temporary provision to special circumstances and the exercise by the President to recognise the state was valid.

The exercise of the power of the President by issuing a Presidential order was not mala fide even in the absence of a Constituent Assembly, the court said.

The bench said J&K did not retain an element of sovereignty when it joined the Union of India, neither did the constitutional set-up indicate so. It became an integral part of India as evidenced in Articles 1 and 370 of the Constitution.

The Constitution of India is a complete code which can be applied in the state, it declared.

It held the exercise of the power by the Centre was valid and not mala fide.

The court pronounced three judgements, one by the CJI for himself, and Justices Gavai and Kant, another by Justice Kaul and a third one by Justice Khanna, concurring with the judgements of Justice Kaul and the CJI.

The court held that if the power under Article 370(3) ceased to exist after the dissolution of the J&K Constituent Assembly, it will lead to the freezing of the process of integration.

"We do not find the exercise of power under Article 370(3) is mala fide," the bench said.

It said the power of Parliament under Section 356(1) to exercise power on behalf of the state is not restricted to law-making power.

Justice Kaul recommended setting up of an impartial Truth and Reconciliation committee to investigate and report on the violations of human rights both by the State and non-state actors at least since 1980s and recommend measures for reconciliation.

"The Commission must be set up before memory escapes. The exercise must be time-bound. There is an entire generation of youth that has grown up with a feeling of distrust and it is to them that we owe the greatest day of liberation," he wrote in his separate and concurring judgment.

"It is for the government to decide the manner in which the Truth and Reconciliation Commission must be set up, considering the sensitivities of the issues involved," he added.

The judgement in 22 petitions, including one by National Conference MP Mohd Akbar Lone and some NGOs, was reserved on September 5, 2023 after 16 days of hearing.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Dhavan, Gopal Subramanium, Dushyant Dave, Zafar Shah, and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who appeared for the petitioners, questioned the validity of the move on the ground that Article 370 had acquired a permanent character after the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly in 1957. They also claimed the Parliament's power to amend the Constitution under Article 368 of did not apply to Article 370.

The Centre, led by Attorney General R Venkatramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, defended the historic decisions, contending the provision was temporary and its dilution was essential for complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the country. Other senior advocates Harish Salve, Rakesh Dwivedi also supported the move.

The controversial decision implemented through the Presidential Order and subsequently passed by both houses of the Parliament was seen as a historic and bold development. The petitioners, however, termed it a political decision, which was not valid constitutionally.

The abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution was a long pending demand of BJP, the ruling party at the Centre.