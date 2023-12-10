Whispers of uncertainty in Kashmir ahead of SC's Article 370 verdict

Two former J&K chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti questioned security arrangements that are being made in Kashmir prior to the apex court decision. They claimed lists are being prepared by police to detain National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders.

“I can’t say anything about the decision at the moment. I can only hope and pray the verdict should come in our favour,” Omar said.

Mehbooba showed less hope about the SC verdict and emphasized the importance of unity to secure rights and restore identity and dignity of Kashmiris.

Sajjad Kargili, a prominent political activist from Kargil, which is now part of the Ladakh UT, said he hopes “we don’t have to witness a judgment like one pronounced in the case of Babri Masjid demolition.”

There is little fervor among common people who don’t have many expectations from the SC decision. “If we go by history this special status should have never been snatched from us. But the reality is that it is gone forever. The SC judgment will be in line with what Parliament did more than four years ago,” said Mubashir Ahmad, a university student.

Another local Shahid Bhat said that he thinks there could be a split decision. “The SC will uphold the revocation of Article 370 while asking the government to consider restoring statehood to J&K and holding assembly elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the verdict, J&K police launched a crackdown on netizens and booked scores “for uploading and sharing hateful content on social media platforms”.

“Nobody would be allowed to disrupt the prevailing peaceful atmosphere. We have no intention to act on presumptions and assumptions,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Virdi Kumar Birdi said.