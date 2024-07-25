Scorching Kashmir: Heatwave endangers serene lakes, vital aquatic life

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley, renowned for its serene lakes, pristine streams, and aquatic life is facing an alarming threat as an intense heat wave continues to grip the region.

Experts warn that the soaring temperatures are jeopardizing the delicate aquatic ecosystems that are vital to the local biodiversity and economy. Kashmir is grappling with a rare heat wave triggered by day temperatures that run six degrees Celsius above the normal mark.

Fish are highly sensitive to changes in water temperature and even slight increases can affect their metabolism, growth, and reproductive cycles, experts said. The heat wave is causing water levels to drop and oxygen levels to decrease, creating a hostile environment for fish and other aquatic species.

Shaheena Jan, an environmental researcher, highlighted the severity of the situation. “The current heat wave is unprecedented in its intensity and duration. Our lakes and streams are experiencing elevated water temperatures, which is causing significant stress to aquatic life,” she explained.

If these conditions persist, we could see a decline in fish populations, which will have a ripple effect on the entire ecosystem, she said. The Dal Lake, a famous tourist attraction and a critical water body in Srinagar, has seen its surface temperature rise dramatically over the past few weeks.