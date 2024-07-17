Search op launched in J&K's Poonch, Rajouri, Samba areas; drones roped in

A search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Special Operation Group, or SOG, after information was received about the spotting of suspicious movement of two people near the Betaar River.

Backed by drones, a search operation involving police, CRPF and the army was launched in the border area of Nowshera in Rajouri district, officials said.

The search was also on in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, they said.