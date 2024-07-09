Search operation continues in J&K's Kathua after terror attack which killed 5 soldiers

A search operation is under way today at Badnota village of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir after the ambush on the army vehicle yesterday by heavily armed terrorists, in which five soldiers were killed.
Heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Kathua district.
Officials said that the terrorists initiated the assault with a grenade before opening indiscriminate fire on army vehicles conducting routine patrol duty on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road at 3:30 pm. The ambush occurred from a hilltop near Badnote village, 150 kilometers from Kathua town, targeting a vehicle carrying ten soldiers.
In the ensuing firefight, five soldiers lost their lives, and five others were injured, some critically, as they fought valiantly to repel the attackers. The terrorists managed to escape by taking cover in the dense foliage and natural contours of the land.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of five soldiers and wished for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in the attack.
"I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K). My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region," he wrote on X.
(With DHNS inputs)
