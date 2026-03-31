<p>Srinagar: Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here.</p>.<p>The security forces cordoned off the Arahama area in the district for carrying out searches as part of an anti-terror operation.</p>.CBI conducts searches against Reliance Telecom, ex-directors in SBI fraud case.<p>Officials said firing shot was reportedly heard near the cordoned area. Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot.</p>.<p>Further details of the incident are awaited. </p>