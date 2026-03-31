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Search operation launched in J&K's Ganderbal; firing shot heard

The security forces cordoned off the Arahama area in the district for carrying out searches as part of an anti-terror operation.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 18:41 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 18:41 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirsearch operation

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