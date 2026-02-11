<p>Jammu: Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation following information about suspicious movement of three persons in a remote area in Doda district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, officials said.</p>.As terror tactics evolve, Jammu and Kashmir police modernisation targets tech-led policing.<p>The cordon and search operation was launched in Katasoo and Donadi in Thathri area by a joint party of special operations group (SOG) and troops of Rashtriya Rifles this morning, the officials said.</p><p>They said the search operation is underway but so far there was no contact with the suspected persons who were seen moving in the area before dawn.</p>