Search operation underway in J&K's Doda

The cordon and search operation was launched in Katasoo and Donadi in Thathri area by a joint party of special operations group (SOG) and troops of Rashtriya Rifles this morning, the officials said.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 08:59 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 08:59 IST
