'Security agencies afraid secrets will be made public': Mehbooba stages protest after denied permission to visit Poonch

Srinagar: Undeterred by the denial of permission to visit Poonch to meet the families of three civilians who allegedly died in army custody last week, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti staged a sit-in protest on the Rajouri-Poonch highway on Saturday.

Surrounded by supporters and party members, the firebrand leader asserted that she would not retreat, even if it meant spending the entire night on the highway. The move came after the former chief minister of J&K was denied permission by the administration to visit Topa village in Poonch, where three civilians died allegedly in Army custody.

“I don't know why the administration is so afraid of me. No security issues, still I'm not allowed,” she said.