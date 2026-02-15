Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Security agencies bust massive 'mule account' network in Jammu and Kashmir; fear misuse by terror groups

The officials said more than 8,000 mule accounts operating in the region have been identified and frozen over a period of three years, exposing a sophisticated network of money laundering.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us