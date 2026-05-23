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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Security forces launch search operation in forest belts of Poonch

The operation was undertaken as part of heightened security measures in the border areas and to maintain vigil in the region.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 01:38 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPoonchsearch operation

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