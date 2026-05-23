Security forces launch search operation in forest belts of Poonch

<p>Jammu: Security forces on Friday launched a search operation in the border district of Poonch in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> as part of preparedness measures, officials said.</p>.<p>A joint team comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J-K Police and the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles launched the operation in the general areas of Sanjot, Chitibari, Savi Tarnai and Tritpal Jaun Top forest belts in the Mendhar sector, they said.</p>.<p>The operation was undertaken as part of heightened security measures in the border areas and to maintain vigil in the region, the officials added.</p>